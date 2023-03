Natural star Nani is all set for his upcoming biggest blockbuster Dasara. Telugu cinema fans are in for a treat as the festival of Dasara approaches. The film is set to release on 30th March 2023 and on the same day, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will also hit the big screens. This sparked a clash at the box office with both films releasing on 30th March. Nani reacted to claims of a box office clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa. Also Read - Dasara advance booking: Nani’s next big release is already a box office blockbuster; checkout the pre-release craze

Both films look promising and the clash is expected to be massive but Nani reacted on competing with . Both films are mass actioners garnering a crazy fan base. He denied claims of Dasara box office clash with Bholaa on 30th March and his response won hearts. Dasara will have a pan-India release and expectations are high after the trailer impressed the audience across the nation. Hindi belt fans are also eagerly waiting for Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and it awaited to see which movie will perform better.

In a recent interview, the Telugu superstar opened up on Dasara vs Bholaa and believes there is no clash. Despite his biggie hitting the big screens on the same day he urges fans to watch Bholaa first and his actioner in the evening. He said, "We all love Ajay Devgn and I don't think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch Bholaa in the morning and Dasara in the evening."

Dasara is a period action film set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The film is helmed by a debutant director Srikanth Odela and stars Nani and as the lead. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Bholaa is an action drama directed by Ajay Devgn who also played the lead role. The movie is a remake of a critically acclaimed Tamil film titled Kaithi written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Hindi version is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.