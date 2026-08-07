DC X Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut leaves fans stunned; fans call it 'Raw, intense and goosebump-worthy'

DC X Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut is winning praise on social media, with fans applauding the interval fight, Anirudh's music, Wamiqa Gabbi's performance and Arun Matheswaran's unique storytelling.

DC movie X review

DC X review: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has established himself as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Tamil cinema even though he has directed a handful of films. So when the news came out that he would make his acting debut in DC, which is being directed by Arun Matheswaran, fans were instantly excited. The movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead, and it was released in Telugu on August 7.

Now, as the early reviews drop in, let's have a look at what the netizens have to say about the film.

DC Twitter review

One user wrote, "Raw and grounded so far. It is a bit slow and generic in places, but stays fairly engaging with a proper flow. Anirudh is in top tier form and is carrying this one. Loki is apt in the role. Interval block is solid and sets things up well for the second half."

#DC Decent 1st Half! Raw and grounded so far. It is a bit slow and generic in places, but stays fairly engaging with a proper flow. Anirudh is in top tier form and is carrying this one. Loki is apt in the role. Interval block is solid and sets things up well for the second half. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 7, 2026

Another commented, "LokeshKanagaraj delivers a mind blowing interval fight packed with style and intensity, while #WamiqaGabbi makes a powerful emotional impact with her entry. The film stands out through its unique narration and fresh presentation, making it a great watch for those who appreciate unconventional cinema over a routine commercial entertainer."

#DC Review : #LokeshKanagaraj delivers a mind blowing interval fight packed with style and intensity, while #WamiqaGabbi makes a powerful emotional impact with her entry. The film stands out through its unique narration and fresh presentation, making it a great watch for those… — Funbir Singh (@FunbirSingh) August 7, 2026

A third wrote, "If you love Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Viduthalai, you would love #DC to the core A different film that blends social issues, police atrocities and rebellions lives with great intensity. Every emotion touches your heart and every beat of Anirudh induces goosebumps."

If you love Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Viduthalai, you would love #DC to the core ? A different film that blends social issues, police atrocities and rebellions lives with great intensity. Every emotion touches your heart and every beat of Anirudh induces goosebumps ??… pic.twitter.com/EKMwR5BIHu — CineAura (@CineAuraX) August 7, 2026

Another tweeted, "DAMN. What a mad first half #DC. Every department is killing it so far."

DAMN. What a mad first half #DC. Every department is killing it so far. pic.twitter.com/ugsV09RI4x — Khadyothan (@khadyuuu) August 7, 2026

About DC

Arun Matheswaran wrote and directed DC, a Tamil romantic action film produced by Sun Pictures. Lokesh Kanagaraj plays the protagonist role, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. Lokesh Kanagaraj is making his debut as a lead actor in a feature film.

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