Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's 'drinking' picture from dinner date with Rashmika Mandanna goes viral; Allu Arjun's Pushpa holds strong at BO and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the trending news from the South Film industry. Among the newsmakers of the day, we have celebs like , Rashmika Mandanna, , and many more. SS Rajamouli's film RRR also remained in the headlines as it got a pretty clean slate without any clash at the box office thanks to change in dates of several films. Without any further ado, here is a look at why these celebrities made it to the headlines today.

Vijay Deverakonda's drinking picture goes viral

Taking to his social media accounts, Vijay Deverakonda shared a sweet picture holding a bottle. He joked that he has been drinking a lot over the past few days. However, it appears that the picture was taken during his date night with Rashmika Mandanna. His shirt gives the hint. Recently, the two were spotted in Mumbai after dinner and Vijay was wearing the same shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes on her birthday

Taking to her Insta stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a sweet note for Tamannaah Bhatia as the actress turned 32 today. She even called her 'My love' in her post.

Pushpa: The Rise holds strong at box office

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is doing extremely well at the box office. Not just in India, it is doing phenomenally well in the international market. It is now inching close to Rs 200 crore and it has also become the second highest grosser worldwide for the month of December.

SS Rajamouli thanks team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3 and others for making space for RRR

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker SS Rajamouli extended a thank you to all those who changed the release date of their films to let RRR have a clean run at the box office in the month of January.

.@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero ? and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

The decision by Chinababu garu and garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Nayanthara gets appreciated for promo

The teaser video of Rocky starring Nayanthara is out and the actress is being praised for her fierce avatar. From her dialogue delivery to expressions, she is indeed phenomenal in Rocky.