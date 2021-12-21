Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's 'drinking' picture from dinner date with Rashmika Mandanna goes viral; Allu Arjun's Pushpa holds strong at BO and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the trending news from the South Film industry. Among the newsmakers of the day, we have celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and many more. SS Rajamouli's film RRR also remained in the headlines as it got a pretty clean slate without any clash at the box office thanks to change in dates of several films. Without any further ado, here is a look at why these celebrities made it to the headlines today. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun starrer edges toward 200 crore; third highest worldwide gross after Spider-Man for December
Vijay Deverakonda's drinking picture goes viral Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday 2021: Top Bollywood Movies of Tamannaah Bhatia | Watch video
Taking to his social media accounts, Vijay Deverakonda shared a sweet picture holding a bottle. He joked that he has been drinking a lot over the past few days. However, it appears that the picture was taken during his date night with Rashmika Mandanna. His shirt gives the hint. Recently, the two were spotted in Mumbai after dinner and Vijay was wearing the same shirt. Also Read - Ahem! Did Vijay Deverakonda just share a 'drinking' picture from his date night with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna? [VIEW HERE]
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday
Taking to her Insta stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a sweet note for Tamannaah Bhatia as the actress turned 32 today. She even called her 'My love' in her post.
Pushpa: The Rise holds strong at box office
Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is doing extremely well at the box office. Not just in India, it is doing phenomenally well in the international market. It is now inching close to Rs 200 crore and it has also become the second highest grosser worldwide for the month of December.
SS Rajamouli thanks team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3 and others for making space for RRR
Taking to Twitter, filmmaker SS Rajamouli extended a thank you to all those who changed the release date of their films to let RRR have a clean run at the box office in the month of January.
Nayanthara gets appreciated for Rocky promo
The teaser video of Rocky starring Nayanthara is out and the actress is being praised for her fierce avatar. From her dialogue delivery to expressions, she is indeed phenomenal in Rocky.