Samantha wants to be romantic in 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 's divorce was one of the most heartbreaking pieces of news for everyone in 2021. A lot had been said about both Samantha and Chay over their divorce, however, the two have kept mum about it. And now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a wishlist of 2022 and it includes being romantic in 2022 and more. Also Read - Before RRR releases, 5 SS Rajamouli’s movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

RRR getting postponed?

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, starrer SS Rajamouli's RRR is releasing on 7th January 2021. Since the Omicron scare is spreading outside the country, there was a question of whether RRR will also be postponing its release. And now, the director himself has opened up on the same. The film will release on the said date.

Annaatthe composer announces split from wife

Composer who recently curated music for starrer Annaatthe has announced his divorce from his wife of 13 years. D Imman was married to Monicka Richard for 13 years mutually separated in November 2020. However, he revealed the news this year.

Jr NTR opens on suffering from depression

Jr NTR is one of the most successful actors in the South industry. He enjoys huge stardom across the country. The actor started out quite early on in films. However, after an early success, he also saw a steep fall in his career that led him to depression. The RRR star is going all out and opening up on the same in interviews while promoting the SS Rajamouli film.

Allu Arjun's special gesture

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is earning well at the box office, despite the new variants of virus imposing a threat. Allu Arjun turned emotional on seeing the success of the directorial. So much so that he announced he will give Rs 1 lakh to each crew member.

Samantha's trust in Allu Arjun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured an item number in Allu Arjun and Rashamika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Oo Antava is getting rave reviews from the fans. Samantha's moves and expressions are also winning hearts. But did you know, Samantha was sceptical about doing the song? Recently, at the Thank You Meet, Allu Arjun thanked her for believing in him. The video of the same went viral on social media soon enough. Samantha reacted to the video and Allu Arjun's words saying that she will always trust him from now on.

to feature in more Bollywood films

Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside and . The actor has been getting a lot of rave reviews for her performance. The Vada Chennai star recently sat down for a chat session with BollywoodLife and revealed that he will be seen in more Bollywood movies henceforth.

