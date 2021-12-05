Trending South news today: Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a special request for the crew, Samatha Ruth Prabhu talks about trolling she faced post split with Naga Chaitanya and more

As the day comes to an end, here is all the update for you from the South Film industry. Stars like , , and others became the newsmakers of the day. Among the films, SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the headlines because of a very important announcement. Read on. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Deepika Padukone gets warm welcome on Prabhas' film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in top 10 of Most Searched list, RRR's new trailer date and more

Allu Arjun's request from the crew members of Pushpa: The Rise Also Read - RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli announces a new release date of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum opus

Allu Arjun is soon-to-be seen in Pushpa: The Rise. A making video of the film made its way to the internet today and fans could not stop but notice a segment in which the actor made a special request to the crew members of the show. As they were shooting in the jungle, Allu Arjun requested everyone to not litter waste and keep the jungle clean. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna's studio, Valimai star Ajith requests everyone to stop calling him as Thala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on getting trolled post split with

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about getting trolled after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya. She was quoted saying, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions, but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata have a chill Saturday with friends

Talking to her Instagram account, Namrata gave a glimpse of the fun evening she had with friends. Mahesh Babu was also a part of the gathering. We can see the couple happily posing with their friends in these pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@namratashirodkar)

RRR trailer release date OUT

The makers of RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli starring Jr NTR, , and announced the new trailer release date. The trailer of this magnum-opus will release on December 9. Earlier it was supposed to release on December 3.

's second song from Valimai is OUT now

A lyrical video of a song titled Mother from Ajith Kumar's film Valimai is out now. It is a heartwarming song talking a mother's love.