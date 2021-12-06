Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer launch delayed for THIS reason, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's new RRR posters leave fans impressed and more

The South Film Industry is pretty popular among the masses. The stars enjoy a great amount of fandom. Today, celebrities like , , Jr NTR, , Atlee and many others made it to the headlines. As the day comes to an end, here is a look at the trending stories from South. Read on. Also Read - From Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: 5 most EXPENSIVE celeb weddings that ended up in divorce

Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer launch delayed

The trailer of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise was suppose to release today. However, makers tweeted that they have postponed the event. The tweet read, "Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #PushpaTrailer today at 6:03PM. We apologise for the delay. Stay tuned to this space.'

Jr NTR and Ram Charan roar in the latest poster of RRR

The new posters of SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and are out now. Fans are mighty impressed to see the fierce avatars of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Filmmaker Atlee makes a special post for wife

Filmmaker Atlee made a mushy post on his social media account to wish his wife Priya. He called her the greatest gift and an angel. Check out his post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pan-India film gets a title

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film with Hari Shankar and Harish has now been titled Yashoda. The makers made the announcement on social media and also revealed that the shooting of the film has begun.

Late actor 's film Gandhada Gudi's teaser hits the internet

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away recently. His last film was Gandhada Gudi. The teaser of the same has been released by the makers. Watch it here.