The makers of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 share the first look of the actor from the cinema and it has gone viral for all the right reasons. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is produced by Chinna Babu under Harika and Hassine Creations. Fans of Mahesh Babu have been waiting to get a glimpse of his look from the film and it finally happened. Also Read - SSMB28 release date out: Mahesh Babu, Srinivas Trivikram lock big festival date

Smoking still after 16 long years Also Read - South news weekly rewind: Kushi goes on floors; Kantara 2 announced; Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's big plans and more

A certain amount of high is generated by the fans when they see their favourite stars smoking on the big screen. A still of Mahesh Babu smoking is back again after 16 long years and this is something the fans never saw coming. The last time Mahesh was seen smoking was in Athidhi which was released in 2007. Mahesh Babu is portraying a mass and rustic look in this film. If you closely observe the actor smoking a cigarette and first look like this is something the fans did not expect at all. So right now, with the release of the first look, expectations for the film are high already. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun to KGF actor Yash: South Indian actors' most candid moments with their kids

One of the best first looks in years

This look is one of Mahesh Babu's best first looks in years. His attractive looks have given an instant hype shot to all the fans out there. In this poster, we can some red dried chillies floating in the air and there is a lot of dust in the background. An SUV in the background and a few terrified people looking at Mahesh is something that makes us want to know more about him. Also, it makes it clear that Trivikram is not aiming to go for the rich vibe like his previous films. On the whole, there are super positive vibes around the film and fans cannot keep their calm.

Star-studded film

Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the leading ladies of the film. This is the second time Pooja has paired up with Mahesh. Sreeleela will be seen playing Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Senior actor Jayaram is playing a key role in the film which has SS Thaman composed the music.