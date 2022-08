Veteran actor broke several box office records with his comeback film Vikram. The movie also featured , and a whistle-worthy cameo of . He has now shifted his focus on reviving Shankar directorial , which was on hold due to financial issues since 2020. And there's a strong buzz that Kamal is keen to bring onboard. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: WhatsApp chats of top Bollywood stars got leaked and stirred up a storm

Earlier, was already a part of the Kamal Haasan's upcoming film. However, due to certain circumstances, it seems like Kajal has backed out from the film because of her voluntary maternity leave. The makers are now on the lookout of a big Bollywood heroine someone like Deepika Padukone or , as per Bollywood Hungama.

While there is no official confirmation about the film's leading ladies, the makers are likely to sign two Bollywood actresses opposite Kamal Haasan. An official announcement of Kajal's exit is also awaited from the makers. Her exit has come at a time when she had already shot some portions of her character in the film.

During Padmaavat row, Kamal Haasan had tweeted in support of Deepika, "I want Ms. Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have apposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We've said enough. Listen Ma Bharat."

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 already has a stellar cast of Siddharth, , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Boby Sima, and in crucial roles. The veteran actor had earlier said that they will resume Indian 2 for sure once director Shankar completes the shooting of 's RC 15.

In February 2020, Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape from the crane accident on Indian 2 sets. Three technicians were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City on February 19 night.