After RRR, Devara is the next massive film for Jr NTR. There is great buzz around it as fans are wanting to know more and more about the film. The bonus is that Janhvi Kapoor is making her South film debut with this one. Sridevi's daughter is following her mother's footsteps and is venturing into South cinema. She is now joining celebs like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more who have already spread their charm in South. It is one mega project that is going to be an extravagant affair. While fans await latest updates about Devara, producer Nandamuri Ram Kalyan has confirmed that glimpses of the film will be shared very soon.

At an event, Nandamuri Ram Kalyan spoke about the progress of Devara. He stated that the film will take audience to a different world and it is the VFX that is going to take major time. He spoke about Jr NTR's request for fans as the actor asked all to not ask for updates of Devara. But Ram Kalyan added to the excitement of fans stating that glimpses of the film will be released very soon. He was quoted saying, "We are making sure the quality is of the highest order, and hence, it is taking time. The glimpse will come out soon, and works related to it are going on. You will be transported to a new world with Devara. There is a lot of VFX work involved. We will announce the date at the earliest. Be patient." He also spoke about the huge responsibility being on team's shoulders as Jr NTR's RRR with Ram Charan was such a big hit.

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen as a villain. It is reported that the movie is going to be released in two parts. Koratala Siva is directing the film. He had shared a video giving out the details of the film. He was quoted saying that the film will hold strong characters and emotions, thus the film will be made in two parts. The first part of the film will release in April next year.