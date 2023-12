Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak is gradually progressing over the success ladder. She is signing projects that let her reveal her true potential as an actor. Gunjan Saxena, Mili and more - Janhvi Kapoor has delivered impactful performances in a short time. Now, she is all set for her debut in the South Film industry. Janhvi Kapoor is going to share the screen space with Jr NTR in the movie Devara. There is enough buzz around the film as it is expected that it will be a visual treat for the fans. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the film. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra and more actresses slay the bralette trend

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her film Devara and mother Sridevi

In a recent conversation with AajTak, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how her new movie Devara is connected with her late mother Sridevi. She shared that Jr NTR's grandfather NT Rama Rao has appeared in many films with Sridevi and they made for quite a famous pair. Thus she feels that life has come a full circle for her. She was quoted saying, "This story is also related to mumma. She and Jr. NTR sir's grandfather did a lot of movies together and they were quite an iconic pair and mumma would tell a lot of stories working with him. So I was very excited , I felt my life is a full circle now. So, yeah I was very excited and it feels good."

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about being hard on herself and being choosy with her roles. Talking about how she has not been a part of out-an-out commercial drama, Janhvi Kapoor said that a lot of people told her that the audience will easily accept her if she plays a typical, glamorous Bollywood role. She said that she tried to stay away from it as she wanted to make her own personality away from that of her mom but finally she has decided that she wants to have fun and love what she is doing. She said being an actress is in her second nature and it's okay to do what she wants to do.

Janhvi Kapoor and her regret

During the interview, Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about how she did not let her mother come on the sets of Dhadak in order to avoid the comparisons and nepotism talks but she now regrets it. She added that she now feels proud when comparisons are drawn between her and her mother.