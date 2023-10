Devara is one films many South Indian and Bollywood film lovers are very excited about. It stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie has been making news ever since it was announced. In fact, rumours were rife on how Jr NTR combed through the script of the movie again and again after the disaster of Acharya. The first look of Janhvi Kapoor as a girl from a fishing village also made headlines. Devara is coming in cinema halls from April 5, 2024. Now, Koratala Siva has revealed that the movie is in two parts. Here is the latest update on Devara... Also Read - Jr NTR's Devara and more top 5 Indian movies with huge VFX budget

#DEVARA will be coming to entertain you in 2 parts. The first part is releasing on April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x88jgGS9QI — Devara (@DevaraMovie) October 4, 2023

Koratala Siva spills the beans on Devara

We have seen the posters of Jr NTR standing with a sword facing the sea. Koratala Siva said the movie is based around coastal India, it is about areas which people have forgotten in history. He said that the team got an idea about the canvas when the shoot started. He said to do justice to the movie and its every character, the film needs to be told in two parts. It looks like Devara is going the Baahubali way. Janhvi Kapoor will step into the Telugu film industry with this movie. Also Read - Prabhas’ Salaar to Jr NTR’s Devara: Top 10 upcoming pan India films

Special dance number in Devara

Koratala Siva's Devara is going to have an electrifying dance number with a top actress. The makers have roped in Anirudh Ravichander for the same. The name of the lady is not known so far. Jr NTR and Koratala Siva have delivered the blockbuster Janatha Garage in the past. Saif Ali Khan has finished one schedule of the film. The actor took lessons in Telugu for the same. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan turns Bhaira for Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara, first look leaves fans excited

Trending Now

Jr NTR is on a high after the worldwide success of RRR. He also has WAR 2 lined up for 2025. Ayan Mukerji will be directing that movie.