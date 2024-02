Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara will hit the marquee on October 10, 2024. It will be the big Dussehra release of the Telugu film industry. The new date was announced today along with an action-packed pic of the RRR star. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. The two earlier delivered a blockbuster with the movie, Janatha Garage. Devara is a movie set in the coastal badlands of the South. It is about the gang wars fought in the area. The film will come out in two parts. Jr NTR made the official announcement about the date change on his social media. Take a look.... Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's epic reaction to her wish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Devara shoot has THESE many days left

It seems almost a month is left for the shoot of Devara. The injury of Saif Ali Khan caused some delay to the shoot of the Jr NTR film. Also, the makers have to film four more songs with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. She is playing the role of a village girl from a fishing community in the movie. The makers will also shoot some love scenes between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Moreover, some action scenes between Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR are also pending. The actor underwent a surgery after sustaining injury on the shoot. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor apologises to her sister Khushi Kapoor after a spat; their bond is pure gold

Devara one of the big Pan - India releases of the year

Along with Pushpa 2, Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, Devara is one of the big pan-India movies of the year. The filmmaker said he understood that it has potential to be a two part movie after seeing the whole material. This is also the debut of Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu industry. He is diligently learning the language for the same. Devara is made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crores. The VFX work on the film is also quite extensive. The team has been working simultaneously for the same. Also Read - When Janhvi Kapoor was bullied by her mom Sridevi over speaking in Hindi [Watch]