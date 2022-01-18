It was just yesterday that Atrangi Re actor and 's daughter Aishwarya announced their separation. Through a joint statement, they revealed that they are ending their 18-year-long bond and requested fans to respect their privacy in difficult times. Fans are left shocked and emotional post this news break. Dhanush and Aishwarya made for a power couple of the South film industry and their split has come as a shocker to all. Especially because just three months ago, Aishwarya had called herself a 'proud wife'. Also Read - Dhanush - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split: Soundarya Rajinikanth shares childhood pic with her dad and sister; fans say, 'Stay strong sister'

In 2021, Dhanush and Rajinikanth received National Awards. The legendary actor was honoured with the Award while his son-in-law Dhanush won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Asuran. Aishwarya had attended the awards ceremony with the stars and even shared pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned the pictures as, "They are mine … and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife." Fans are dropping comments on this post and saying that their divorce has left them heartbroken. A comment on the post read, "This post made me happy couple of months back but now the same makes me sad." Also Read - BREAKING! Dhanush announces separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth – view tweet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

This post was made three months ago and fans are wondering what went so wrong between the couple in these months that they decided to part ways. Aishwarya and Dhanush have two sons together. In their joint statement, they wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." Also Read - Funkaar: Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board – deets inside