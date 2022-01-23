A few days ago, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation. The ex-couple shared a statement on social media which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes divorce post, Shruti Haasan opens up about what she truly feels about boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and more

Well now, according to a report in E-Times, Dhanush and Aishwarya are in Hyderabad for their respective professional commitments and the two are staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad. The portal has reported that they are staying at Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios.

While Dhanush is shooting for a film there, Aishwarya is in the city to direct a romantic song which will feature a South star kid and a guy from Mumbai. Well, it is not yet known whether they met at the hotel and had a cordial chat with each other.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Dhanush’s father Kasturi Raja had told Dailythandhi newspaper that the couple is not heading for a divorce and it is just a routine family fight. He had stated, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Talking about Dhanush’s movies, the actor will be seen in Maaran, The Gray Man (Hollywood), Thiruchitrambalam, and Vaathi (Tamil)/ Sir (Telugu).