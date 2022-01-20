Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce: Actor's father calls it a 'family quarrel'; reveals why couple chose to split

On January 17, Atrangi Re actor and wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth put up a note on social media stating that they have decided to part ways. After being together for 18 years and enjoying the marital bliss, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to go on their separate ways by taking a divorce. Their fans are in a state of shock. Many considered them to be a power couple and their divorce news definitely left fans shaken. However, Dhanush's father in an interview called their separation a family quarrel and hinted that their separation is just temporary. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother, Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey and more

As per a report in Dailythandhi, Dhanush's father revealed that the couple decided to split because of a disagreement that took place between them. He described their separation as a 'family quarrel' which generally happens between a married couple. Kasthuri Raja was then quoted saying, "Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice."

In the note shared on social media, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa requested all to respect their privacy. Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," the note shared by Dhanush read.

We hope the couple decided to reconcile and get back together. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons.