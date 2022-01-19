Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth earlier announced their separation as husband and wife in similarly worded official statement that read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” Check out the tweet below: Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth divorce: Did work come in between their marriage; here's the complete truth!

Reports are now emerging that suggest Dhanush's brother and ace Director already knew about his brother's divorce from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth since several months, and was also posting cryptic tweets on the same during this time. In fact, his tweets were making fans raise questions about the actor's marital life, but those were only followed with more philosophical or cryptic tweets. Here are some of them...

Explains why dhanush was spending his time with him and his sister during Aishwarya’s bday. Still hope this wasn’t the case. And they find themselves, their happiness. :) https://t.co/Qe3Ne6yKiP — HaveCourageAndBeKind ??‍??? (@valliraghu) January 17, 2022

Genius correct ah than solirukaru appo puriyala ippo puriyuthu? https://t.co/i5NboDhDiS — ⚔️????⚔️ (@MemeBoyDeva) January 18, 2022

It's also being said that Selvaraghavan has been deeply disturbed and under a lot of stress due to his brother's divorce from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and keeping the secret about their impending separation all this while may have even affected his mental health.