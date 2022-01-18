Last night, and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced that they are parting ways. The actor shared a statement on social media which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwarya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and more: 5 most UNEXPECTED divorces of South Film stars that left everyone shocked

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of tweets in which he spoke about marriage and star divorces. RGV tweeted, "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days."

Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

He further wrote, "Smart people love and dumbos marry. Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Smart people love and dumbos marry — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Well, netizens are wondering whether the filmmaker is taking a dig at Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.