Dhanush - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split: Soundarya Rajinikanth shares childhood pic with her dad and sister; fans say, 'Stay strong sister'

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split: Soundarya Rajinikanth shares a picture of the sisters being held by dad Rajinikanth after the news of Dhanush - Aishwaryaa split emerges