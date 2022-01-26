Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: 'Very badly' affected Rajinikanth is trying to save daughter's marriage

The separation announcement from and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth came as a shock to both of their respective families. The couple ended their 18-year-long marriage. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga. And it looks like Rajinikanth is very deeply affected by his daughter's split and hasn't come to terms with the reality. Also Read - After Atrangi Re grand success, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai to collaborate for the third time; read deets

"Rajini Sir has taken his daughter's break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage," says a source from Chennai was quoted as saying by Subhash K Jha, for Wion. The report also says that both the families are trying to pressurise the couple to reconcile. The source further revealed that "fights between the couple were not uncommon. Dhanush and Aishwarya had bitter differences. But somehow always managed to convince them to stay together." Rajinikanth is yet to make a public statement on the separation announcement.

A few days ago, Dhanush's father Kasturi Raja had told Dailythandhi newspaper that the couple is not heading for a divorce and it is just a routine family fight. He had stated, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

On late Monday night, January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa put out a letter that reads, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

It remains to be seen if both the families will be able to succeed in bringing the estranged couple back together.