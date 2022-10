Popular South actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shocked everyone when they announced their separation in January 2022. Dhanush who walked down the aisle with Aishwaryaa, the eldest daughter of Rajinikanth in 2004 is a parent to two sons - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. Also Read - Dhanush teams up with Raanjhaana director Aanand L Rai once again!

A few days back, there were rumors that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa they have called off their divorce, four months after announcing their separation. Well, Dhanush's father, veteran director Kasthuri Raja had recently reacted to their divorce called-off decision.

During an interview on the YouTube channel of Tamil weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan, was asked about the rumours that talk about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's alleged patch-up. Kasthuri refused to address the question directly but said that he and his wife want their kids to be happy.

and Aishwaryaa had requested people earlier to respect their privacy after their announced their separation on social media. After 19 years of togetherness, the two parted ways.

On the work front, Dhanush was highly praised for the recent success of his releases Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam. The actor will be seen in Venky Atluri's Vaathi. He also has Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller in his kitty.