Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth's divorce was not SURPRISING and expected; here's why!

and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth announced their separation after 18 years of marriage and left their fans shocked and surprised. However, if reports are to be believed their divorce was not surprising in the south industry but expected and inevitable. As per reports in ETimes, the publication claims that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's separation is not surprising news for the industry people. A source quoted to the publication, " Five, or maybe even six years, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were staying together whenever Dhanush was not shooting, but they were barely a couple. The separation was not entirely shocking but in fact sort of expected and inevitable. It was only a matter of time, it can be said that they took pretty long to announce it but possibly they were trying to repair the relationship." Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation on January 18 in the late evening that reads, " 18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om NamaShivaiya!" The couple didn't reveal the reason behind their separation.

Dhanush is right now enjoying the success of his last release Atrangi Re along with and Akshaya Kumar. While Aishwaryaa is currently bus directing a romantic must video Musafir. Talking about the same she revealed to ETimes, " I would say that the song 'Musafir' found me. I could immediately sense that this connection wouldn't go wrong". Earlier Samantha and 's separation news has left the and heartbroken, but today the couple has moved on and living their life on their terms.