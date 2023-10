While Dhanush fans are waiting for Captain Miller that comes on December 15, 2023, the superstar's personal life continues to make headlines. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and he have been separated since some time now. While many rumours hint at a possible reconciliation, sources suggest that the couple have accepted that their equation as a man and wife is over.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the two are not going to reconcile. It seems Dhanush is not investing any time on his broken relationship, and the couple have moved on totally. They have made peace with the fact that things might never be the same again for them as a couple. The source was quoted as saying, "They are separated and gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together." The two have been living separately for a long time now.

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa refrain from formal divorce

The couple are busy with their work. They have not given much thought to formalizing their divorce. It seems they will take the legal recourse only when one of them wishes to remarry and needs to annul the marriage. It seems all the buzz that they might try to work things around is false. As of now, they are an estranged couple without a formal divorce. None of them plan to file for it in Court unless one of them wishes to marry someone. That is not the case as of now for either Dhanush or Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple have two sons, Linga and Yatra. They have mutual respect, and are busy co-parenting the boys.

Couple united for kids

Both the parents make adequate efforts for their sons, so that they get love of both mom and dad. The two are focused on their careers. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has written and directed Lal Salaam which is coming in January 2024. Rajinikanth is doing a cameo in the film. They do not have time to find love right now.

The two split after 18 years of marriage. The two said that it was time they ended their relationship as husband and wife. They needed that break for individual growth.