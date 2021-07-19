Dhanush BEATS Rajinikanth, Suriya, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay to achieve THIS milestone on social media

The versatile and unconventional Tamil actor, , who is also making a mark in Bollywood and Hollywood, has achieved a milestone in the digital world beating many biggies of Kollywood. Yes, the actor has garnered 10 million followers of Twitter and become the first Tamil actor to achieve this feat. The Asuran star has beaten actors like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, , Thalapathy Vijay and . Well, with this achievement we can surely say that Dhanush enjoys a great fanbase on social media. Also Read - Guess The Price: Sara Ali Khan's linen jumpsuit is worth half your month's salary

Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Atrangi Re, which also stars and in key roles. The film is directed by , and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator . While the makers have announced the release date of August 6, the film is expected to get postponed due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19.

The actor will also be seen in Netflix's big-budget film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. The film also stars , Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in lead roles. It is bankrolled by AGBO's Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.