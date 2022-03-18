Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a 'friend' as he congratulates her on new music video

and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation announcement had jolted their fans and respective family members. The couple ended their 18-year-long marriage and requested their fans and followers to give them privacy. Their respective families have been trying to convince them to stay together. But it seems like Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have already moved on in life, atleast, their recent banter on Twitter gives an impression. Also Read - Dhanush's Maaran to Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: Films that skipped theatrical release for a direct OTT release; check streaming platforms, schedule

Aishwaryaa's new song Payani was released by her father and superstar Rajinikanth on social media. Dhanush too shared the link of the video and praised his ex-wife by calling her as a friend. "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God bless," he tweeted. To which, Aishwaryaa replied, "Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed."

Aishwaryaa has returned to direction after a gap of 9 years with Payani. The Tamil song has been sung by Anirudh, music by and lyrics by Viveka. It features Jani Master and Shrasti Verma.

Rajinikanth also wished luck for his daughter on the release of her new music video. "Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush.. god bless .. love you ..” he tweeted.

On late Monday night, January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa put out a letter that reads, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." They have two sons, Yatra and Linga.