Last month, and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation. The actor had posted, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.” Also Read - After separating with Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth REVEALS if she is open to finding love again

After announcing the separation, Dhanush had kept himself away from Instagram. But, recently he made a comeback on the picture-sharing website and shared a photo with his son, Yathra. Dhanush captioned it as, “Now , where have I seen this before ? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven.” Also Read - Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth's divorce was not SURPRISING and expected; here's why!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Fans of Dhanush are loving this picture, and they have also marked that Dhanush has posted something on Instagram after a gap. A fan commented, “Someone has posted after a long time.” Another fan wrote, “Whoa! it's Confusing Who Is Mr. D.” One more fan commented, “Its so niceee to see youuu.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan schooled by netizens for pushing her staff member into the pool; 'This is badtameezi' - watch video

On the work front, Dhanush will be seen in movies like Maaran, The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi. Maaran, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Currently, the actor is shooting for Naane Varuven, and the picture that he has shared with Yathra is from the sets of the film.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times about the rough start in 2022, Aishwaryaa stated, “I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us.”