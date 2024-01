Dhanush was recently seen in Captain Miller. The movie was released on 12th January 2023. And days after the release of Captain Miller, Dhanush is back on set. The South Indian actor was snapped shooting for his next with Sekhar Kammula around the lanes of Tirupati Temple. Yes, you read that right. However, the shooting was stalled for a while. Scroll down to read about the whole situation...

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you all the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Shoaib Malik to Nagarjuna: Celebs who had alleged extra-marital affairs that left the nation shocked

Dhanush's movie shoot stalled after complaints from Tirupati devotees

Reports have surfaced stating that Dhanush had been shooting at Tirupati Temple recently. The actor is working on his next with Sekhar Kammula. The movie also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The shooting had been happening in the ghats of Alipiri. It's the route through which vehicles of the devotee pass through. However, the devotees and their vehicles were being stopped and diverted via another route. The devotees were not happy with the same as it led to jam. A report in NTV says that the devotees started questioning the police on how they permitted the makers to shoot near the temple. It is said that because of the same, the shoot was halted. Also Read - Pongal 2024: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mohanlal and more South Indian celebs wish fans on the occasion [View Pics]

However, worry not as things were sorted soon enough. Also, it did not affect the shooting as the shoot was completed. A source told Hindustan Times, "Yes, there was a little issue while shooting but Sekhar managed to complete his shoot. It’s untrue that the schedule has been cut short by the police." Also Read - Captain Miller box office collection: Dhanush to have a happy Pongal; film gets highest theatre count in the US amidst competition

Trending Now

Watch this video of Dhanush here:

Check out this video of Dhanush here:

Dhanush visits Tirupati Temple

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhanush was spotted seeking blessings at the Tirupati Temple. He wore a traditional white pancha. He draped a gold and red shawl. The actor also greeted his fans and reporters after his darshan. Everyone gathered around Dhanush to meet him and click pictures with him.

As per reports, the movie starring Dhanush has a backdrop of mafia. Apart from Dhanush and Rashmika, the film also has Jim Sarbh in the lead role. Dhanush is making his Telugu debut with the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music for the film.