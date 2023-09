Tamil Film Producers Council, Chennai has issued red cards to four top actors of the industry. They include Dhanush, Silambarasan STR (Simbu), Vishal and Atharva. This decision was taken by the executive body of members yesterday. The news has come as a shock for the entire Tamil film fraternity as per reports. Film producer Michael Rayappan had complained that Simbu cheated him as he only worked for 27 days on his film when he had committed to 60 days. He is the producer of the blockbuster hit, Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. It seems the complaint against Vishal Reddy is that he failed to account for the money of the association when he was the president. Atharva has got for the Mathiazkazan issue. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, R Madhavan and more Top 10 South Indian actors and their hidden talents

It was reported that in the month of June 2023, the Tamil Film Producers' Council) TFPC issued a warning to actors like Simbu, Vishal, SJ Surya, Atharva and Yogi Babu. They are all popular actors of the Tamil film industry. The red card means that they cannot work with any producer in Kollywood until further notice. People have reacted to this on social media. These four actors have to settles their respective issues/disputes with producers before they take up any new film. The red card is seen as a very grave issue.

None of the four stars have given any statement on the same. All of them have projects lined up, and enjoy decent fan following. Media wants to see how they will handle this matter and end this red card. Vishal Reddy has his film Mark Antony lined up for release, while Dhanush's Captain Miller is also ready to hit the screens in some time.