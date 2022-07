Dhanush was there for all of 15 minutes in The Gray Man, but it's the impact he left both as an actor and the way his character was sketched in the Netflix film, directed by the Russo bothers, that mattered the most, holding his both in screen presence and action before Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. With the kind of waves that both the film and his character are making, you'd expect Dhanush to explore more avenues in Hollywood, especially with The Gray Man 2 being announced, but for now, his journey in the West is on hold as the star dives headlong into Vaathi aka Sir, his Telugu movie debut. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik shares bikini pics from vacation with Abhinav Shukla; netizens fat-shame her, say, 'Bahut jyada fhul gayee'

Dhanush Vaathi first look aka Dhanush Sir first look

Sithara Entertainment, the production banner bankrolling the Telugu film debut of Dhanush, took to its official Instagram handle to share multiple posters in Tamil, Telugu and English for the Vaathi first look aka Sir first look. Posting the pics, the caption read: "Welcome the versatile @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #SIR Presenting to you the #VaathiFirstLook / #SIRFirstLook Teaser out tomorrow at 6pm! #VaathiTeaser#SIRTeaser @venky_atluri @iamsamyuktha_ @gvprakash @yuvadop #NavinNooli @nagavamsi19 #SaiSoujanya @Fortune4Cinemas @sitharaentertainments #SrikaraStudios ."

Vaathi character details aka Sir character details of Dhanush

Venky Atluri, the Director of Vaathi aka Sir, recently opened up about the character details of Dhanush to a news portal, where he stated that The Gray Man star will be seen as a lecturer in the film, who takes on the education system, which forms the base of the story. The Vaathi teaser aka Sir teaser will drop at 6 p.m. tomorrow, 28th July. The film is being made as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, but will also release across India probably with English subtitles.