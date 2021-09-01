Dhanush welcomes home two new members and their names have a Hollywood connect

Dhanush has been making news throughout this year with his projects. Whether it is Karnan, Asuran or the upcoming Gray Man, fans love what Dhanush brings to the table as an actor. The actor is also an animal lover. Dhanush has brought home two new puppies, and he shared their picture on social media. It looks like they are Siberian huskies or Alaskan malamutes. The names of the two are King and Kong. We can see that their names are also inspired by the movies. Dhanush is seen looking at them with adoration dressed in a light blue tee and checked pants. Also Read - 5 most SHOCKING extra marital affairs of South Indian actors that will blow your mind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

His friends like Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prasanna and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan sent love to the new members. As we know, Tovino Thomas is a huge dog lover. He has more than five dogs at his sprawling residence in Kerala. Dhanush wrote that he looked forward to new adventures with his pets. The actor was also seen at Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday party where he clicked a pic with Dhee and Arivu. The two made news with their new hit single, Enjoy Enjaamis.

With Enjaami’s .. A billion and a half picture !! pic.twitter.com/zYoIVH5Mvb — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 30, 2021

The picture was clicked by Santhosh Narayanan, who is one of the top composers in the South. Dhee and Arivu were in the news when filmmaker Pa Ranjith condemned Rolling Stone India magazine for not featuring Arivu on the cover. Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul performed the English rap segment of 'Neeye Oli' the title track of the blockbuster, Sarpatta Parambarai. He had tweeted, "@TherukuralArivu, the lyricist of #Neeyaoli and singer as well as lyricist of #enjoyenjami has once again been invisiblised. @RollingStoneIN and @joinmaajja is it so difficult to understand that the lyrics of both songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement?(sic)."