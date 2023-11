After delivering a prolific performance in Ponniyin Selvan II, fans of Chiyaan Vikram were waiting to see him in Dhruva Natchathiram. The film titled Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is an action spy film starring Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Radhika Sarathkumar and many more. The film was supposed to hit the theatres today, i.e., on November 24, 2023. However, it has now been announced that the film has been postponed. Fans are utterly disappointed after the director made the announcement through social media. Also Read - After Anurag Kashyap faces brutal trolling for 'lying about' Chiyaan Vikram, filmmaker assures that the two won't retire before doing a film together

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kennedy: Chiyaan Vikram finally reacts to Anurag Kashyap claiming he never responded; revisits old conversation saying, 'I called you...'

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote that he need a few days more to bring Dhruva Natchathiram to the theatres. He mentioned a day or two more, however, he did not mention the actual release date. He also wrote that he is wanting to provide the audience with a great experience with advance bookings and proper screens worldwide. He also thanked fans for all the support. Soon after the announcement, Dhruva Natchathiram started trending on social media. A lot of fans stated that they are waiting for the film with bated breath and extended their support to the makers. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram to team up with Mani Ratnam for a new film after Ponniyin Selvan 2? This is what we know

Trending Now

Check out Gauthan Vasudev Menon's post below:

Why did Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram get postponed?

The buzz on social media suggests that the film got postponed due to financial issues. Gautham Vasudev Menon has faced tough time in making Dhruva Natchathiram. The film has been in the making for almost ten years. Initially, Suriya was supposed to be in the lead, however, after many changes, Chiyaan Vikram came onboard. Then reportedly, the producers of the film took a step back and removed their involvement mid way. The director had to then jump in to back the project. Gautham is now the director as well as the producer of the film.

All about the satellite and OTT rights of Dhruva Natchathiram

As per a report in moviecrow.com, the OTT rights of Chiyaan Vikram's film may get locked with Netflix. The Satellite rights may go to Kalaignar TV Tamil channel. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Right now, fans are waiting for the announcement of its theatrical release.