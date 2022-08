Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is much in news these days and for all the wrong reasons. The movie that was expected to be a hit at the box office has turned out to be a box office failure. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda's behaviour is also being questioned much. There was a Boycott Liger trend that had taken over Twitter before the release of the film. Vijay Deverakonda then said that 'Kaun rokega, dekh lenge' at an event and he was termed arrogant. Now, Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram has spoken about the boycott trend that has grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda touches theatre owner’s feet after he accused him of being arrogant and called him anaconda; here's how the two made peace

Chiyaan Vikram's comment on boycott trend

At an event, Chiyaan Vikram was quizzed about the Boycott of Hindi films. Over this, he stated that he does not know anything about Boycott and he only knows about Cobra. He was quoted saying that "I know about the boy. I know about the cot. What is this Boycott? I don't know the word. I know nothing except for Cobra." His smart answer has impressed many and can sure take a cue from him on how to handle such controversial debates. Chiyaan Vikram is busy promoting his film Cobra. The film releases on August 31, 2022.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger suffers because of his comment

Vijay Deverakonda who promoted Liger on a vast scale recently meet a theatre owner who called him arrogant and anaconda. Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy had stated that Vijay's 'dekh lenge' remark resulted a drop in advance bookings of Liger leading to a loss. He was quoted saying by Filmi Fever, "Mr Vijay, you have become arrogant, 'Watch the movie or if you don't wish to then don't watch'. If the audience will not watch, what has the situation of become? What are and 's Raksha Bandhan going through?" Vijay now met with Manoj Desai to resolve the misunderstanding between them. The pictures of their meeting had also gone viral.