Did Jacqueline Fernandez choose the wrong project for her Telugu film debut?

South film industry is booming and how! It is now on par with Bollywood with some of the most content driven films teamed with prolific performances of stars coming our way. With this, many Bollywood stars are now interested in featuring in South films and among all, is . The actress is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring in the lead. But going by the latest reports, we wonder if this is the best debut for Jacqueline.

As reported by Gulte.com, Jacqueline Fernandez along with have been roped in to add glamour to the film. It is also reported that they roles might get reduced in the film and it is Pawan Kalyan who will have a major chunk of screen time. It is a period drama and it was just recently that Nidhhi Agerwal's look as Panchami was revealed. The film is directed by Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi and currently, the shooting of the film is on hold. With such great films coming our way from the South Film Industry, is this film the best one for Jacqueline? We wonder. Earlier, Jacqueline had appeared in an item song with in .

Otherwise, Jacqueline Fernandez has Bollywood film Bhoot Police in her kitty. Just today, the trailer of the film released and Jacqueline's hotness stole the show. She can be seen with Saif Ali Khan, and in this one. She also has Cirkus and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.