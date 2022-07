Did Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala just drop a hint about dating Naga Chaitanya?

If rumour mills are to be believed then Naga Chaitanya has found love in actress Sobhita Dhulipala. We know her from the show, Made In Heaven and Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup. Fans have been wondering if the two are indeed dating as per rumours. A fan asked her during an AMA session if she was a fan of Formula One. Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a pic of hers in a McLaren tee to answer that query. Now, everyone knows that Naga Chaitanya is a huge fan of Formula One racing. This has piqued more interest into whether they are actually dating or not. Those who followed #ChaySam love story will remember how he proposed to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a F1 track. Also Read - The Gray Man star Dhanush OPENS UP on working with Russo Brothers; 'I had to deliver so that they come for more talent in India'

Gossip about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating is doing the rounds since a couple of months. It was reported exclusively by Pinkvilla.com. It seems the two looked totally comfortable with one another at his new home. Naga Chaitanya was showing Sobhita Dhulipala his sprawling home in Hyderabad. The source also told the portal that they left in the same car. This was not all. He was seen on multiple occasions at the same hotel where Sobhita Dhulipala was staying for the promotions of Major. The actress spent her birthday in Hyderabad too with friends.

Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a shock when they announced separation in 2021. The two had been married for four years. They were friends for almost a decade. No one knows what went wrong between the couple who were living a blissful life. Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna will be seen in the movie Thank You. The movie has run into trouble as some feel it is copied from Premam and other South films. He will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan.