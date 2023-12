South sensation Mahesh Babu also referred as Prince by his ardent fans were one of the actors who was present at the prerelease promotional event of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. At the event, Mahesh Babu appreciated Animal makers and the entire cast for their efforts and wished success for the film. However, since Animal has released, the actor who shares a great bond with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has maintained a safe distance from Animal. Why. Find out.

Mahesh Babu publicly avoids Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has decided not to comment on the recently released Animal. Although he has loved the film he will not appreciate or speak about the film publicly. This decision of Mahesh Babu is the result of the online trolling received by fellow actor Allu Arjun. The Pushpa star appreciated Animal on his social media calling it a 'Classic ' This didn't go down well with a section of social media users. Allu Arjun receive severe backlash as in how he can support a film which glorifies violence and misogynistic approach. The actor didn't delete the tweet, but he did realize that talking about the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer publicly was a big mistake. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu: South Indian celebs and their unseen pictures with family

After seeing the negative criticism bestowed upon friend Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu decided that he will not speak about Animal at any public platform. He however has personally congratulated Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the success of Animal. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Salaar Prabhas: Inside South Indian actors' lavish and expensive homes [View Pics]

Trisha Krishnan and other south stars receives backlash for supporting Animal

Not only Allu Arjun but renowned actress Trisha Krishnan also faced the wrath of people when she appreciated Animal on her respective social media handle. The trolling was to such an extent that eventually she has to delete the tweet. Following what happened with Trisha and Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and many other south stars have decided to keep mum on 'Animal'. Talking about Bollywood, no big names have appreciated Animal on public platform as they very well know the consequences of it.

Animal roars at box office

While the Bobby Deol starrer has received flak, the audience however has given thumbs up to the film at box office. The movie which has broken many box office records have till now collected a whopping amount of 450 crore.