Now this news is slightly hard to believe, but there are reports going on that Naga Chaitanya walked out of the theatre after his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi trailer was played in the theatres. It is claimed by many online portals that Chay was disinterested and walked out of the theatre during an intermission of a film after seeing the Kushi trailer played in the interval, while the reposts also suggest that it might be that Chay was in a rush and so that made him walk out earlier, but these speculations are indeed making both the actors fans. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala 'ignores' Ishaan Khattar on the ramp; netizens point out lack of chemistry

Naga Chaitanya is bored of talking about his divorce from Samantha. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu chops her hair and flaunts her new look with a broad smile during her sabbatical

Naga Chaitanya mentioned in one of his interviews that he was tired of talking about his divorce from Samantha and how people should move on like they have. "We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have to. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it." Also Read - Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu plans to use her break from films for her healing journey [Exclusive]

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are officially divorced and announced their separation in a joint statement, but still, people haven't moved on despite the Laal Singh Chaddha actor's insistence.

Naga Chaitanya is reportedly in a relationship with Made in Heaven 2 star Sobhita Dhulipala.

Chay and Sobhita made headlines after the rumoured couple were spotted hanging out in London, and many lashed out at the Made in Heaven 2 actress and called her the homebreaker, but they both maintained their dignified silence. There was a time when Chay fans accused Samantha of spreading rumours against him and Sobhita in a relationship, and she strongly reacted to it. Indeed, celebrities lives are no more personal in this social media age.

Talking about Kushi, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen working together for the first time ever and fans are loving their chemistry already.