Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has been getting immense success after her role in Animal. Her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor left the audience impressed. Well, the actress seems to be busy this year as she has interesting projects in her kitty. The beautiful actress will be seen sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 and their fans cannot keep calm now. Rashmika seems to be shooting in Hyderabad for Pushpa 2. But, recently the diva stopped shooting for Pushpa 2 and flew down to Mumbai. Yes, you read that right!

Despite her busy schedule, Rashmika is making time for other things. The actress is all set to celebrate the remarkable success of Animal in Mumbai with her entire cast. Well, reportedly she obtained special permission from the makers of Pushpa 2 and went to Mumbai. In an interview with Pinkvilla, a source close to the production revealed that Rashmika took special permissions from the film's producers and has been allowed to have a quick trip to Mumbai amid the demanding shoot schedule of Pushpa 2. Rashmika has participated in the success party of Animal.

As per reports, Rashmika will touch down in Mumbai today and will promptly return to Hyderabad to resume her shoot commitments later. Her presence in Animal success is considered pivotal. Reportedly, the Mumbai celebration will surely be a star-studded affair.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Rashmika will be seen reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule and also has Rahul Ravindran's upcoming film, The Girlfriend.