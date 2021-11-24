Did Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna zoom off to the US to meet Liger star Vijay Devarakonda? Teases fans with selfies

Rashmika Mandanna has comfortable made a place for herself in the South film industry. She has been a part of big-budget films and has also been termed as the national crush. Next she has Pushpa: The Rise Chapter 1 with in the kitty. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna has hit the headlines as she teased fans with her travel selfies. Taking to her Insta stories, Rashmika posted that she is traveling somewhere far from home and fans are doing all the guesswork. She also shared a selfie from the plane and asked fans to guess about her travel destination. However, it is being reported that she is going to the US to meet Vijay Devarakonda. Also Read - From Shilpa Shetty to Sonakshi Sinha: 10 Bollywood celebs who don't resemble their parents at all

A Pinkvilla report suggests that Rashmika Mandanna has zoomed off to the States to meet Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda. He is currently shooting for his film Liger along with and Mike Tyson in the US. We have already come across their pictures from the sets. For sometime now it is being speculated that there is something brewing between Rashmika and Vijay. However, both the stars have observed staunch silence on these rumours.

Check out her posts below:

Rashmika and Vijay Devrakonda shared the screen space in Dear Comrade. It was recently that the actress wished Vijay's Pushpaka Vimanam team all the best for their venture. She wrote, "Hilarioussssss! Face with tears of joy. All the bestest you guys for tomorrow! Crossing my fingers for you. Kill it! (sic).” In response, Vijay called her Srivalli.