Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan was his ambitious project. He did not just act in the film but it was also directed and co-produced by him. The actor put in a lot of hard work to make the film and all of it paid off. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect worked well at the box office. The actor also received critical acclaim for his performance. But did R Madhavan have to sacrifice his house to make this biopic based on Nambi Narayan?

R Madhavan's clarification

Recently, a tweet suggested that had to lose his house to make this film. The tweet mentioned that he stepped into the director's shoes as the helmer opted out due to prior commitment. The netizen made this post appreciating the actor and also his son Vedant who is winning medals in swimming. However, the actor responded to the tweet and clarified that he did not have to lose his house to make this movie. In fact, he boasted about the good box office run of the film and stated that people who have worked on Rocketry will be paying heavy taxes. "Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house," read R Madhavan's response.

Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace ??????????We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .?❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also starred and actor in special appearances. It was based on scientist Nambi Narayan's life and ISRO espionage case.