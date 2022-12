and Chiyaan Vikram are two powerhouse performers in the Indian film industry. Both actors have left their mark in the industry with their stellar performances and enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, there was a buzz that Madhavan and Vikram have signed a Tamil film together, which would be directed by a leading filmmaker. But it seems like fans will have to wait for their power collaboration. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Salt and pepper looks of handsome hunks of Bollywood that made everyone stop in their tracks [VIEW PICS]

Refuting the reports, a source close to R Madhavan was quoted as saying by India Today that no one had approached the actor for such a project as of now. It clearly stated that Madhavan has not signed any Tamil film with Vikram and hence the rumours are baseless. The source also said that Maddy has been getting a lot of offers but he is still looking for the one that suits him right.

Madhavan recently enjoyed the success of his critically acclaimed superhit film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was last seen sharing screen space with Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in Dhokha - Round D. Corner. He was featured in a remake of the groovy dance number Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa, from the 1987 film Dance Dance in the film.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in 's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, a period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie had as the queen Nandhini and Chiyaan Vikram as the Prince Aditya Karikalan, a fierce warrior, and plays a grey-shaded role of a spy as Vanthiyathevan.