Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya skip MAA elections for THIS reason?

Amidst several controversies, MAA election were recently held at Jubilee Hills and we saw defeating and becoming the new president of the Movie Artists Association. While all the biggies from south including Bala Krishna, , , Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Jaya Pradha, , Raja Sekhar, Ali, Babu Mohan, , Genelia, Poonam Kaur, Manchu Lakshmi, , Nitya Menen, Vadde Naveen, Naresh and many others came and cast their vote, and skipped the elections. Despite being a life member of the association, The Family Man 2 star took this decision as the reports suggest that Chay and Sam wanted to avoid their interaction with the media post their separation. Also Read - MAA diary launch: Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar engage in war of words; latter's wife apologises to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on social media. The official statement of the Shaakuntalam actress reads, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife and pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Also Read - Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar join hands to pay tribute to mothers through a video titled Maa

Post the joint statement of the duo about their separation, Chay's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared his reaction as he wrote, "With a heavy heart, let me say this - what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May god bless them both with strength." Also Read - Bimal Roy’s ‘Pehla Aadmi’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Yahudi’ to be screened at KIFF 2018