It was truly a heartbreaking moment for ChaySam fans when their most loved Tollywood couple and called it quits after 4 years of marriage, ending weeks of speculation on October 2. Coincidentally, actor Siddharth shared a cryptic post on "cheaters" after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. The cryptic note did not go down well with many social media users who slammed him for hitting a new low. Siddharth has now responded to his controversial tweet. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni to star in Virat Kohli's biopic? Read deets

Siddharth was recently seen promoting his upcoming film Maha Samudram which also stars Sharwanad in a lead role. During a media interaction, when Siddharth was asked about his mocking Samantha in his tweet post her separation announcement, he replied to the scribe saying that it was just one of the learnings that his teacher had taught him in school. He also said that if people want to interlink with ChaySam's divorce, then he is not responsible. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya

"I have always been proactive on my social media pages. I even tweet stuff every day. So, it is people's choice to interlink it with any other happenings. I remember what my teacher taught me at school and I just put it out there. If people want to connect it with something else, I am not responsible," Siddharth said. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sara Ali Khan’s Squid Game video goes viral, Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story to stream online from THIS date and more

Siddharth and Samantha were reportedly in a relationship in 2013. The two never confirmed the same. His post talked about cheaters. "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... 'Cheaters never prosper'. What's yours?" he had tweeted a few days ago.

Netizens had slammed Siddharth for his tweet where one user had commented, "Have you heard of the phrase 'below the belt' @Actor_Siddharth? I really wish that your teacher had taught you that. It's okay though. How long could you have masqueraded as a supposedly progressive person and a #feminist! Forget Samantha, I don't think anyone should be with you."

"That's why she prospered more than you and Chaitanya Akkineni. #ChaySam," said another. One netizen said, "Age doesn't define Maturity Clearly." A user tagged the tweet as "Such a low".

In an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha, the estranged couple requested their fans and media to allow them privacy. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.