Did Siddharth call Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'cheater' in his tweet post her split with Naga Chaitanya? Rang De Basanti actor responds

During a media interaction, when Siddharth was asked about his mocking tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation announcement, he replied saying that if people want to interlink with ChaySam's divorce, then he is not responsible.