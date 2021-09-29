There were reports doing the rounds that Thalapathy Vijay had made his estranged father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba wait at his doorsteps for dragging his name into politics. It was recently reported that Vijay had sent a legal notice to his father for allegedly cashing on his popularity while making political statements. Vijay's father has now shedded some light on the matter. Also Read - Vijay in & as AIADMK’s ‘Kaavalan’!

Clarifying his stance on Twitter, SA Chandrasekhar said that he has been wrongly attributed by a Tamil weekly for an anecdote he has shared in his interview. Though he admitted having strained relations with his son and superstar Vijay, he clarified that there is no bitterness between him and his mother. He added that Vijay did not disrespect them despite their troubled relationship.

"My interview had something which I had not said. It said that Shoba and I were made to wait outside Vijay’s house and Vijay only asked Shoba to come inside and because of that Shoba and I returned (without meeting him). I would like to clarify that it is not true. Yes, Vijay and I have our problems. But, there is no bitterness between Vijay and Shoba. They both speak and meet regularly. And they are both happy,” SA Chandrasekhar said in a video message.

Vijay and his father have been making headlines over their disagreements related to their political ambitions. It all started when the veteran filmmaker tried to register Vijay's fan club as a political party (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) with the Election Commission. It is known that Vijay has not officially announced or openly talked about his political aspirations, although he has indirectly expressed his inclination to join electoral politics.

After Chandrasekhar's nonconsensual move, Vijay had distanced himself from his father and had also issued a statement clarifying that he has no connection with the said party. He had also warned people not to misuse his name for political gains.

According to the latest reports, it is being said that Chandrasekhar had dissolved the party named after Vijay's fan club in February this year. On the work front, Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Beast, which will release during Pongal next year.