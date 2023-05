The saga between fans and Anasuya Bharadwaj seem to be a never-ending one. It all started from the time when she took objection to the cuss words used in Arjun Reddy (2017). Fans of the young star trolled her endlessly. They felt it was sheer double standards and hypocrisy given that her own show Jabardasth indulged in the age-shaming of women. It was also called out as sexist by women's associations. Anasuya Bharadwaj has often slammed fans of Vijay Deverakonda saying that they are vile and uncouth. However, the actor has never said anything about her on Twitter. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Bellamkonda Sreenivas a couple? Chatrapathi actor breaks silence

DID VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FIGHT WITH ANASUYA'S HUSBAND?

Anasuya Bharadwaj is married to Susank Bharadwaj who is a professional in the field of finance. As per Telugu 360, the Liger star had a fight with her husband and her at a party for their untoward comments. It led to a near physical scuffle. Angry Vijay Deverakonda said a number of things. He also referred to him as someone who depended on his wife for his income. A Twitter handle also wrote about this but the tweet has now been taken down. Fans are doubtful if the matter escalated this much. In 2019, Anasuya Bharadwaj got a role in the home production of Vijay Deverakonda Meeku Matrame Cheptha.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ MADE FUN OF LIGER'S FAILURE

It seems Anasuya Bharadwaj made fun of the failure of Liger saying that justice had been served to mothers. Fans did not like this and attacked her on social media calling her names like 'Aunty'. The poster of Kushi came out some days back. She took an indirect dig at the use of 'The' for Vijay Deverakonda. As we know, his social media handles have the prefix. She hinted that it was ridiculous to use such prefix for him on a poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

‘Morning tweeple!! Felt this is the right way to “wake up” many ? This! I personally don’t know a lot of my extended fam page admins.. but I am super proud of the influence I create unlike many others’ ! Not worth the comparison at all.. but this is an option too ani cheptunna.. pic.twitter.com/Gimro8EnPW — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 6, 2023

Anasuya Bharadwaj is known to Hindi audiences for Rangasthalam. Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India venture Liger was a complete disaster. Kushi also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.