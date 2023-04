Though they never admitted it in public, rumours of and Rashmika Mandanna were doing the rounds since Geetha Govindam days. The 2018 film was a blockbuster and fans went gaga over their chemistry. Rashmika Mandanna made her foray into the Telugu industry with that movie. Soon, gossip spread that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a live-in relationship. But neither of them spoke about it. They maintained that they were just good friends. Now, it is being said that Rashmika Mandanna and he have called it quits. And recent developments have kind of confirmed it. Fans believe that the alleged couple have indeed broken up based on this... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Most stunning looks of Pushpa 2 actress will have you glued to your screens [Watch Video]

VIJAY SKIPS WISHING RASHMIKA ON BIRTHDAY

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday yesterday. Fans made a CDP for the special occasion. It is a tradition for celebrities to wish close ones on birthday. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have done a couple of movies together. But the actor did not wish her on Twitter or on Instagram. His younger brother Anand Deverakonda also did not wish her on social media. This has kind of convinced people if the two have indeed broken off after allegedly being together for a few years.

IS RASHMIKA MANDANNA DATING SREENIVAS BELLAMKONDA

As per tabloids, the new man in the life of Rashmika Mandanna is none other than Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The two were seen together at the Zee Cine Awards. They were also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Sources have said that they are extremely fond of one another but they are not a couple. It seems they are besties and enjoy one another's company. But the source said they could date in the future. In between, Vijay Deverakonda was also linked to , who was his Liger co-star. Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda is the son of producer Suresh Bellamkonda.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA THE NEW IT GIRL

Rashmika Mandanna thanked fans for celebrating her birthday on a lavish scale with various initiatives and trends. She said, "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You’ve made my day so special...Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too." Fans are waiting for Pushpa 2 to see her back on screen as Srivalli. Rashmika Mandanna was also in Milan for the fashion week.