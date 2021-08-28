Did you know? KGF 2 star Yash changed his screen name for THIS reason

Post the monstrous success of KGF, Yash became a household name across the country. While his journey from the son of a bus-driver to a pan-India star has been an inspiring one, did you know that his real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda? Yes, the handsome hunk changed his name and adopted his childhood name 'Yash' as his screen identity as an actor. The star was suggested to take this move by some of the people of the industry and we can definitely say that it was a great move from the Moggina Manasu star. Interestingly, the called is addressed as 'Tiger' by his friends. Also Read - Boyapati Srinu chooses KGF star Yash over Ram Charan for his next? Read deets

When Yash started his acting career, he was suggested to change his name Naveen Kumar with some other

screen name. Then, he decided to keep his childhood name 'Yash' at the place of his real name for film industry.

He was also addressed as Tiger by his friends. #pvr pic.twitter.com/9VGAbKBnz7 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) August 17, 2021

On the professional front, Yash will be next seen in KGF 2. Talking about the film, it is directed by Prashanth Neel and also features , Srinidhi Shetty, , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The action-thriller is the most expensive Kannada film with the budget of Rs 100 crore. Actress Raveena Tandon, who plays the character of a politician in the film, recently revealed details about her character and said, “I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc.” The Hindi version of the film is presented by and 's production banner Excel Entertainment. In a recent statement, Rocky Bhai aka Yash said, “KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you’ve seen KGF 1, you’ll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!” The film is set to hit the screens on April 14. 2022. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes a shocking statement that 'actresses need to do four movies compared to one done by top male stars'