Did you know? Not Sai Pallavi but THIS Tamil actress was the first choice for Nivin Pauly's Premam

Director Alphonse Puthren's 2015 Malayalam romantic drama featuring , , , Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Siju Wilson in key roles, is one of the most loved films of recent times. While the character of Malar portrayed by debutant Sai Pallavi became one of the most loved roles among the audience, you would be surprise to know that she was not the first choice for the film.

During a recent interaction on social media with fans, a user asked Alphonse Puthren, "I noticed in your past films, influence of tamil language eg. malar charcter and tamil background songs etc. I am sure that during your chennai life, friend circle and surrounding might influenced you, that reflected in your movies as well. Infact, Movie is makers choice and it comes from experience. In premam, it synced well, action and dance for tamil song perfectly suit with the background. College sequence or middle portion, mass scenes were elevated, one of the reason might be tamil speaking female lead. How do you see the influence of tamil language in malayalam movies and what is your opinion if malar character replace with malayalam speaking character?"

To which, the filmmaker replied, "In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted to act in Malar's Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn't contact Asin . Nivin also tried . Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh . This is in the beginning stage of the script . I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai . That is why the strong Tamizh connection."

Alphonse Puthren had earlier announced Paatu, starring and Nayanthara in the lead roles.