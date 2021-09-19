Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood disaster before emerging a pan-India star?

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, is currently one of the biggest names in the country. While the monstrous success of the franchise made him a household name, you might not know that the actor featured in a Bollywood film, which was a box office disaster. We are talking about and starrer , which was directed by Prabhudeva. Prabhas featured in the song Punjabi Mast along with the lead cast. Interestingly, was also grooving in that track. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood film before becoming a pan-India star with Baahubali?

On the professional front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. The handsome hunk has donned the image of a lover boy after a long time and we are sure that he will impress us with his charming presence. The film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. Also Read - Arjun Rampal's funny take on his alleged link up is the best thing you will read today

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and 's Bheemla Nayak. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 9: Manasvi Mamgai to be the new wild card entry in Salman Khan's show!