We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. However, did you you know that there was time in their marriage, when things were so rosy that Samantha Ruth Prabhu (then Samantha Akiineni before she changer her surname back to what it was prior to marriage) was planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya.

In fact, the couple wasn't only planning a child, but Samantha had also spoken about making said child her numero uno priority, which would've meant putting her career on the backburner for some time.