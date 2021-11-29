Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning a baby with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya before splittin...
Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning a baby with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya before splitting from him? Read deets
There was time in their marriage, when things were so rosy that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya. In fact, the couple wasn't only planning a child, but Samantha had also spoken about making said child her numero uno priority, which would've meant putting her career on the backburner for some time.