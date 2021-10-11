Did you know Kajal Aggarwal battled THIS fear before getting a pet pooch home?

and husband Gautam Kitchlu recently introduced fans to the new member of their family. They got their pet pooch home and introduced her as their 'first child'. Fans are more than excited to see Kajal and Gautam becoming parents to an adorable dog. Well, especially Kajal's fans are more than happy to see her with a dog. That is because she overcame the biggest fear of life - cynophobia. Also Read - Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya buys a swanky house post his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and more

As she posted pictures of her dog and introduced her to fans, she wrote that she has always been scared of dogs. But here husband has been a dog lover and now, she is one too. She wrote, "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I've had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds for us." On the other hand, Gautam wrote, "First child. Finally convinced @kajalaggarwalofficial ? Welcome puppy Mia!" It is pretty courageous of Kajal, we would say.

All her fans are dropping heart emojis on this post. Her friends like , and others too commented saying that the dog is pretty cute.