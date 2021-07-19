Did you know? Thala Ajith had to sell his bullet bike due to THIS financial issue

The megastar of Kollywood, Thala Ajith is one of the rare actors of the entertainment industry, who has managed to make it big as an outsider. While we all know that he loves bikes and often prefers to perform his own bike stunts in his ventures, there was a time he had to sell his bullet bike because of his financial crisis. His fans already know that 2001's directed by AR Murugadoss, was a game-changer for Ajith as it gave him the title of 'Thala' from fans. In fact, the actor used his own bullet bike in the action film. Also Read - Happy Birthday, AR Murugadoss: From Ghajini to Thuppakki – 5 films of the director that prove he is the master of commercial cinema

Actor Sampath Rao, who played one of the henchmen in Thala's film revealed the story of his bike and also said that the actor had sell of his bike due to financial crisis as he was not able to pay his house rent. Well, this is one of the classic stories of 'rags to riches' isn't it?

On the professional front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in Valimai, which also stars Kartikeya and in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion.

Valimai marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of , , and starrer Pink.